The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Gap Up to $389.49

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $389.49, but opened at $407.00. The Goldman Sachs Group shares last traded at $407.54, with a volume of 1,488,905 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.05.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.74 and a 200 day moving average of $364.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $3.01. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.