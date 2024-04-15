The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $104.00 at Evercore ISI

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

