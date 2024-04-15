The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.36.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lion Electric Trading Down 4.1 %
LEV opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Electric
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.