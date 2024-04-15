The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lion Electric Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

LEV opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.