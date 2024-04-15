The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 304,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 145,124 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.98. 5,194,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $93.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

