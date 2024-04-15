The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The9 by 10,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the period. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The9 Stock Down 7.6 %

NCTY stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,683. The9 has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

