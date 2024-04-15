Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.23

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 299355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWKS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

