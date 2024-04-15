Tnf LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 150,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,062,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,866,000 after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 53,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,109.8% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 128,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 117,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.50. 1,132,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,296. The company has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average of $148.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
