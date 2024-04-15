Tnf LLC Boosts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Tnf LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Tnf LLC owned 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 411,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.45. 15,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,826. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

