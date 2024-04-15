Tnf LLC Makes New Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Tnf LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.22. 103,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

