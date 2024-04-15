Tnf LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Tnf LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 352.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 680,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 530,189 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $16,895,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 360.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 191,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $29.82.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

