Tnf LLC Sells 357 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tnf LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MTUM traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,353 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

