Tnf LLC Sells 473 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tnf LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ABBV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.09. 1,751,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,119. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
