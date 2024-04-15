Tnf LLC Sells 81 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tnf LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $433.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,565,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,893,359. The company has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $438.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.24. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.