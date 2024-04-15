Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,604,000 after purchasing an additional 138,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.82. 226,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,589. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.39.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.