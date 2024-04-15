Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 291,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 252,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 7.7 %
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
