Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 68,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $32,382.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,792,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,549 shares of company stock worth $34,932. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,927,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 5,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735,609 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,623 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 434,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 167,693 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 145,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,884. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

