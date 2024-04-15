Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.
TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
TCOM opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
