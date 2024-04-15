Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.