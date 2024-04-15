Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $13.58

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.58, but opened at $14.25. Triumph Group shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 19,877 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.58.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 278,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 85,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

