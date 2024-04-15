Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $40.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

