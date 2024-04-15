Truist Financial Cuts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $72.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.67.

KMX stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

