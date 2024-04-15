TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.70%.

TRX Gold Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $116.03 million, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in TRX Gold during the second quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 770.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 256,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

