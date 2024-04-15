Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 40,340 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

