Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Turmalina Metals
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.