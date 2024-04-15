UniBot Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.81 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One UniBot token can now be purchased for approximately $13.41 or 0.00021223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. UniBot has a total market cap of $13.41 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 13.7467774 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,081,969.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

