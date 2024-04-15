Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 154.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UNCY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of UNCY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.18. 83,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,384. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.66. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

