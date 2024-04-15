Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.