Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after buying an additional 285,988 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.48.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.09. 1,201,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,822. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

