Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.48.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.17. 658,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,457. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

