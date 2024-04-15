Uniswap Price Tops $7.73 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $7.73 or 0.00011684 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.63 billion and approximately $270.60 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00122821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008960 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.4387953 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 997 active market(s) with $282,956,596.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

