United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $13.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

