United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $22,529,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $674.81 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $680.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.07.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

