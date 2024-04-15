United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

United States Steel Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of X opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

