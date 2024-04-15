United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.67.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $232.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.22. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,990 shares of company stock valued at $29,301,585. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.