Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $590,489,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unum Group by 401.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 583.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Unum Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

