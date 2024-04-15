V2X (NYSE:VVX) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.84 and last traded at $45.84. Approximately 22,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 89,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

