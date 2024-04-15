VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.