VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Stock Position Increased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. VanEck Long Muni ETF makes up about 2.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 158,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 702,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after buying an additional 133,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,061,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 420,140 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

