VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Up 0.6%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $224.98 and last traded at $222.11. Approximately 1,841,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,609,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.68.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.78 and its 200-day moving average is $181.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMH. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 293,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,718,000 after buying an additional 249,112 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

