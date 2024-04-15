Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.38. 939,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average of $168.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

