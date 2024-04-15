Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,390,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 752,360 shares.The stock last traded at $62.23 and had previously closed at $62.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

