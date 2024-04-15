Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,390,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 752,360 shares.The stock last traded at $62.23 and had previously closed at $62.66.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
