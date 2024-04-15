Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,522,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.79. 180,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average is $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

