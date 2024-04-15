Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 111,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,778,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $334.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.