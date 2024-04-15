Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.96. 61,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,347. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

