Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,847. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.42.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

