Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Reduced by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $115.53. 1,336,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

