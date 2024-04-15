Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,319,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $78.20. 6,067,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,524. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

