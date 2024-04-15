Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 321.5% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,741. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2019 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

