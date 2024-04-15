Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $302.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,532. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.02. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $227.63 and a 1 year high of $308.84.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.