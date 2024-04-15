Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.45. 25,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.33.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.