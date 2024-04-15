Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.45. 25,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.33.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.