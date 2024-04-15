Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.58. 1,917,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.60. The firm has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

