Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $21,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,230,000 after buying an additional 10,463,800 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,884,000 after buying an additional 2,545,220 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,438,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after buying an additional 71,462 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,201,000 after buying an additional 533,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,919,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.35. 848,033 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2278 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

